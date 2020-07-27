Hurricane warning dropped for Maui County, residents and officials relieved

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County officials are relieved after the hurricane warning for Maui, Molokai and Lanai was canceled.

“We are very fortunate to not have any reported injuries or major damages, but I continue to ask our community to be cautious when leaving your home,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “Workers still need to conduct clean-up operations and repairs, so please be advised of any road closures or advisories.”

Though there were no major reported damages, there have been reports of debris, fallen trees, downed telephone poles and downed power lines.

The county posted an online form for the public to report storm-related damage due to Hurricane Douglas. That form can be accessed here.

Offices in the County of Maui will be open on Monday, July 27. This applies to county transportation services as well.

All county parks, pools and Waiehu Municipal Golf Course will remain closed for assessments and safety precautions.

Landfills and recycling centers will remain closed on Monday and residential curbside trash pickup on Monday will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 28.

The county-partnered, YMCA summer youth program will continue on Monday at War Memorial Gym and Eddie Tam Gym. The South Maui Community Park Gymnasium will remain closed, however, for cleaning and sanitization due to it being used as an emergency shelter.

