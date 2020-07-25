Hurricane Douglas weakens as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is weakening as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

It was 100 miles per hour at the 5 a.m. Update, and now for the 11 a.m. Update it is 90 miles per hour.

It is a category 1 hurricane which is between 75 and 95 miles per hour.

It will be a category 1 until it reaches north of Oahu.

The cone no longer has the Big Island in it which means it will not hit directly over the Big Island but it could come close to Maui County Sunday morning, as well as Oahu Sunday evening, and as a Tropical Storm on Kauai on Monday.

Latest Stories on KHON2