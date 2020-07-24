Hurricane Douglas strengthens to category 4 as it approaches Central Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands, moving up to a category 4 hurricane, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of the 5 p.m. update.

Douglas continues to move to the west-northwest near 18 mph. This movement is expected to continue for the next few days. Officials say that it will gradually slow down on Friday, July 24, and make a slight turn to the west.

The forecast reveals that Douglas will approach the Hawaiian Islands Saturday night, July 25, and be near on Sunday, July 26.

Hurricane-force winds will extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The report says that swells generated by the hurricane will begin to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday. It adds that the swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

