Hurricane Douglas maintains northward approach to the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continued to nudge northward, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update on July 24.

Douglas continues to make way to the state at 20 mph, standing at 610 miles from Hilo, and 810 miles from Honolulu. It will continue to weaken as it nears the state.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Hawaii County, Oahu, and Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

The next complete advisory will come out at 11 p.m. HST.

