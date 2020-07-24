Hurricane Douglas maintains Category 4 strength, expected to slowly weaken on approach to Hawaiian islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is still a major hurricane with winds around the center of the hurricane at 130 mph.

The hurricane crossed into the Central Pacific early Friday morning and will weaken gradually while accelerating west towards the Hawaiian Islands.

Late Saturday through early Monday, Hurricane Douglas could impact the islands as a strong tropical storm or a weak hurricane.

At this time it is too early to know specific impacts, but residents of Hawaii should be prepared for strong winds, heavy rain and high storm surge for coastal areas.

At 1100 PM HST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 140.3 West.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

On the forecast track Douglas will approach the Hawaiian Islands Saturday night, and be near those Islands on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Douglas is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Gradual weakening is expected to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend.

Douglas is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Hawaiian Islands. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 954 mb (28.17 inches).