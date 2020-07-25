Hurricane Douglas could decrease in speed in the short term, while weakening

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

The forward motion has changed little over the past 24 hours, as Douglas continues to be steered by a mid-level high pressure system centered to the distant northeast.

As Douglas draws closer to the main Hawaiian Islands the next 2 days, it will round the western periphery of the high, allowing the cyclone to gain some latitude, with some reduction in forward speed.

Thereafter, the high is forecast to build to the north of Douglas, potentially inducing a turn toward the west, with some increase in forward speed.

On the forecast track, Douglas will move dangerously close to the Hawaiian Islands, and a Hurricane Watch is posted for all islands except Kauai County, which may need to be added on Saturday.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS:

INIT 25/0300Z 17.9N 145.1W 100 KT 115 MPH

12H 25/1200Z 18.8N 147.5W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 26/0000Z 20.0N 150.7W 80 KT 90 MPH

36H 26/1200Z 20.8N 153.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 27/0000Z 21.4N 156.4W 65 KT 75 MPH

60H 27/1200Z 22.0N 159.4W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 28/0000Z 22.6N 162.5W 55 KT 65 MPH

96H 29/0000Z 24.0N 169.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 30/0000Z 25.0N 175.5W 45 KT 50 MPH