Tropical Storm Watch issued for Kauai County, Douglas expected to pass close to or over islands Saturday to Sunday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues its track toward the Hawaiian islands and brings with it a Tropical Storm Watch for Kauai County.

As of 4:38 a.m., Douglas was 440 miles east of Hilo. It is expected to pass over or close to the islands Saturday night through Sunday night. With it, Douglas bring dangerous wind, flooding rain and high surf.

Douglas has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher gusts and is moving west northwest at 18 mph. Douglas is forecast to maintain this motion but lose forward speed Saturday, turning slightly toward the west Saturday night through Monday.

Douglas will be near the islands Saturday night through Sunday night. Gradual weakening is forecast through the weekend but is expected to be near hurricane strength as it nears.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Douglas’ center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Hawaii and Maui Counties are expected to see tropical storm conditions late Saturday night or Sunday. Kaui County could possibly see tropical storm conditions Sunday or Sunday night.

Life threatening surf and rip currents generated by large swells from Douglas could last through the weekend.

Heavy rainfall is expected Saturday night through Monday. Two to five inches of rain is expected over the northern half of Hawaii Island. Five to ten inches of rain accumulation is possible for Maui County to Kauai County, greatest in higher elevations. These rains could cause life-threatening flash flooding, land slides and rapid water level rises in small streams.

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County.

Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, Oahu.

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Kauai county.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case, within the next 36 to 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

