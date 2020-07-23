Hurricane Douglas becomes a category three major hurricane, will eventually weaken while approaching islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is a solid category two hurricane in the East Pacific and may strenghthen even more in the coming days.

Douglas will cross into the Central Pacific early Friday and around that point steadly weaken into a tropical storm near Hawaii on Sunday and Monday.

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 13.1 North, longitude 134.0 West.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts.

Douglas is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible on Thursday.

Gradual weakening is forecast to begin by early Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles .