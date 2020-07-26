How to stay informed during an emergency

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It helps to stay informed as Douglas continues to approach the state.

Official emergency information, such as evacuation notification and shelter locations, will be broadcasted over all TV and radio stations statewide using the Emergency Alert System.

How to stay informed in a power outage

Should your power go out during an emergency, such as a hurricane, each household should have a battery-operated radio and spare batteries on hand to receive emergency information.

Newer hand-crank generator or solar-powered radios are also a good option.

EAS broadcasts for major coastal evacuations will be aired in conjunction with a three-minute sounding of all Outdoor Siren Warning Systems on Oahu.

Utilizing online and social media resources

Social media has become a vital resource for staying informed. City officials say to follow the Department of Emergency Management on Twitter at @Oahu_DEM and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OahuDEM.

Additional preparedness information can also be found at www.honolulu.gov/DEM.

Residents are also urged by the city to follow Mayor Caldwell’s social media channels:

Emergency emails and text message alerts

Oahu residents are encouraged to sign-up to receive emergency emails, cellphone text messages and push alerts from the City and County of Honolulu by downloading the free HNL.info app from the App Store or Google Play.

The public can read and sign up for emergency alerts for other counties here:

