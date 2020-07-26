Honolulu Ocean Safety prepares for Hurricane Douglas

Honolulu Ocean Safety is adjusting it’s operational hours for tomorrow, Sunday, July 26, in order to respond as the City & County prepares for Hurricane Douglas.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – On July 26, Honolulu Ocean Safety will be adjusting its operational hours in order to respond to ocean emergencies as the City & County prepares for Hurricane Douglas.

Ocean Safety will begin staffing mobile units as early as 6 a.m. Sunday while most towers are closed because of beach park closures.

Ocean Safety will evaluate conditions throughout the day to account for staffing and employee safety.

If ocean and beach conditions deteriorate by the afternoon, mobile units may be withdrawn for employee safety from coastal areas.

All beach parks in the City & County of Honolulu will be closed Sunday, but Ocean Safety will patrol those areas with jet skis, ATVs, UTVs, and trucks.

All of Ocean Safety’s mobile responders will be equipped with first responder equipment, but Ocean Safety reminds beach goers to remember that there is no foolproof way to respond to a victim in water who may potentially be infected with COVID-19.

If you do decide to go in the water, Ocean Safety advises having an exit strategy ready.

They are also reminding Oahu beach goers to stay away from shorelines and rocky edges.

Don’t risk your life and the life of first responders, and remember: if in doubt, don’t go out.

Even the act of taking pictures along the shoreline can be extremely dangerous in times of large waves and high winds.

Normally, Ocean Safety is on duty from 9:00a.m.-5:30p.m.

Ocean Safety will evaluate throughout the day Sunday and resume normal operations after the storm has passed and it is safe to do so.

