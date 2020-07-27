Honolulu Emergency Services Department provides update on response plan as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Honolulu Emergency Services Department provided an update on their latest response plan as Hurricane Douglas approaches Oahu.
Storm surge and high surf are potential factors of Douglas. Officials are urging the public to stay out of the water during the storm.
