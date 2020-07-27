HIDOE to close schools and offices on July 27

Gov. David Ige announced Sunday morning that state offices in the City and County of Honolulu and Kauai County will be closed on Monday, July 27.

As a result, all Hawaii Department of Education schools and offices in those two counties will be closed as well.

HIDOE schools on Hawaii Island and Maui County are not included in the order, and will be open on July 27.

All student programming, including extended school year programs, have been canceled statewide for July 27.

