HECO restores power to the Wailuku and Waikapu areas

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Electric has restored power to all customers in the Wailuku and Waikapu areas
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Electric Company is currently responding to a power outage in parts of Wailuku and the Waikapu area.
WEATHER STORIES ON KHON2
- Central Pacific Hurricane Center discusses latest update on Douglas
- Current watches and warnings in effect for the Hawaiian Islands
- What is wind shear and how does it impact hurricanes?
- Hurricane Douglas weakens as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands
- Tropical storm warning in effect for Hawaii, Maui counties as Douglas slightly weakens in approach