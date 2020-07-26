HECO restores power to the Wailuku and Waikapu areas

Tracking Douglas
Posted: / Updated:

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Electric has restored power to all customers in the Wailuku and Waikapu areas

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Electric Company is currently responding to a power outage in parts of Wailuku and the Waikapu area.

WEATHER STORIES ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories