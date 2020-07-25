HECO activates emergency response plans, will work to keep power on despite outage expectation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Hurricane Douglas nears the islands, Hawaiian Electric activated its emergency response plans and will have crews on standby to respond when needed.

The company says that it’s closely monitoring the hurricane’s movement to move crews and

equipment to areas most likely to be affected.

“Hawaiian Electric will make every effort to keep the power on, but the electric grids are not

storm-proof,” said Ron Cox, senior vice president of operations of HECO. “There will be outages if the

islands are hit by powerful winds, torrential rain and flooding. Like everyone else, our operations

have been affected by COVID-19 safety protocols and we ask for everyone’s patience – we’ll

work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.”

Hawaiian Electric’s emergency responders are going through pre-storm checklists to ensure

critical preparations are made.

