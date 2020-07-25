Heavy rain expected to hit Big Island starting Saturday night, other islands expected to follow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade wind conditions will prevail into Saturday as high pressure remains anchored to the north.
Conditions will quickly begin to deteriorate across the state from east to west Saturday night through Monday as Hurricane Douglas passes near or over portions of the islands.
Other watches for the rest of the state may be issued later depending on the latest track forecast.
