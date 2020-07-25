HDOT lists routes in state that could be impacted by Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) continues to prepare for the possible effects of Douglas.

Officials say that DOT crews are clearing drains in areas known to be impacted in past weather events, ordering contractors to filter stormwater on job sites, secure electronic boards, and other items that may pose hazards in high winds, and confirming emergency contacts for damage surveys and response.

Weekend roadwork for Hawaii Island and Maui and roadwork scheduled for Oahu on Sunday, July 26 has been canceled in advance of Douglas.

HDOT expects impacts to state routes in the following areas but cautions that the storm track may change and impact other locations. Here’s a list

Hawaii Island

Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in Hamakua.

Maui

Hana Highway (Route 36) is expected to receive significant wave and wind action. Motorists are cautioned that the road is susceptible to landslides and fallen trees. Should motorists encounter a road obstruction they are encouraged to report it via 9-1-1 and not throw debris off the side of cliffs.

Oahu

Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in Waihole, Waikane, Hauula, Kaaawa and on the north shore.

Kauai

Kuhio Highway (Route 56/560) on Kauai’s North Shore and at the Hanalei Bridge are traditionally impacted by flooding.

The public is encouraged to sign up for local notification systems for notice of emergency road closures during Douglas.

