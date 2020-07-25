HDOT continues preparations in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division continues to prepare for Hurricane Douglas.

HDOT crews are clearing drains in areas known to be impacted in severe weather. Crews are also filtering stormwater on job sites and securing electronic boards and other items that may pose hazards in high winds.

Weekend roadwork for Hawaii Island and Maui and roadwork scheduled for Oahu on Sunday has been canceled in advance of Douglas.

HDOT urges the public to stay off the roads during the storm unless necessary.

Officials expect to see impacts to roadways in the following areas:

HAWAII ISLAND: Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in Hamakua.

MAUI: Hana Highway (Route 36) is expected to receive significant wave and wind action.

OAHU: Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in Waihole, Waikane, Hauula, Kaaawa and on the north shore.

KAUAI: Kuhio Highway (Route 56/560) on Kauai’s north shore and at the Hanalei Bridge are traditionally impacted by flooding.

For HDOT updates, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2