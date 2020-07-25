Hawaiian Electric urges customers to prepare for Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is urging its customers to prepare for storm-related power outages from Hurricane Douglas.

HECO says that the strength and intensity of Douglas will likely trigger power outages, and is advising its customers to plan ahead.

Workers and equipment are currently positioning in regions that are high-risk. HECO is closely monitoring Hurricane Douglas in order to stage crews in areas that are most likely to be impacted.

To ensure the safety of their staff, HECO repair teams will be dispatched only after the storm has passed the islands, or when the conditions are safe.

HECO says that during storms like Douglas, wind gusts often cause tree branches to break off and come into contact with their power lines.

Downed power lines can be extremely dangerous due to their high voltage, and people are advised to stay at least 30 feet away to avoid being electrocuted.

If you live on one of the five islands that HECO services and see a downed power line, call HEC’s trouble lines:

Oahu: 1-855-304-1212

Maui: 808-871-7777

Lanai or Molokai: 1-877-8461

Hawaii Island: 808-969-6666

After Douglas passes the state, HECO will use social media to keep customers informed about the progress of the restoration efforts.

For more electrical safety and preparation tips, read HECO’s Handbook for Emergency Preparedness.