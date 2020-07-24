Hawaiian Airlines issues travel waiver for Hurricane Douglas

If you’ve booked a flight between July 24 and July 28 on Hawaiian Airlines, you can now postpone your reservation without a change fee.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you’ve booked a flight between July 24 and July 28 with Hawaiian Airlines, you can now postpone your reservation without a change fee.

The airline announced on July 23 that travelers will not see change fees or fare differences if they reschedule before August 4, 2020.

New travel plans must begin before October 31, 2020.

If changes are made after August 4, travelers will keep the unused value of the original ticket until it expires, but fare differences may apply to their new ticket.

To make changes to a reservation booked through the Hawaiian Airlines website, call 1-800-367-5320.

If you have purchased a ticket through an agent or online travel website, contact the agency or website for ticket assistance.

