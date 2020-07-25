Hawaiian Airlines cancels Sunday flights between Hawaii and U.S. mainland

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is canceling all flights between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland due to the expected weather from Hurricane Douglas, the company announced.

This will apply to flights scheduled on Sunday, July 26.

Canceled flights will include service to and from Los Angeles, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

The airline, which also canceled its service for interisland flights on Sunday, is providing guests the flexibility to change flights without fees.

