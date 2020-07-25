Hawaiian Airlines canceling all neighbor island flights as Hurricane Douglas approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is canceling all neighbor island flights on Sunday, July 26.

Select flights scheduled for Saturday night, July 25, between Honolulu and Maui and the Big Island will also be canceled.

Here are the select flights that will be canceled on Saturday:

HNL/ITO: HA502, HA381, HA522, HA531

HNL/OGG: HA180, HA199

HNL/KOA: HA518, HA547

The airline is providing guests the flexibility to change flights without fees and advising them to monitor their flight status here.

The company says that if you have a Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flight that is arriving, departing or traveling within the state of Hawaii between July 24-28, 2020 and you would like to make changes to your reservation due to Hurricane Douglas, the company issued a travel waiver with the following options:

No change fees or fare difference:

Reschedule your reservation by Aug. 4, 2020 for new travel that commences no later than Oct. 31, 2020.

Reschedule your reservation by Aug. 4, 2020 for new travel that commences no later than Oct. 31, 2020. No change fees, but a fare difference may apply:

Cancel now and make changes to your reservation after Aug. 4, 2020. You’ll keep the unused value of the ticket until the ticket expires* and upon rebooking, no change fees will be charged, but a fare difference may apply.



*Tickets purchased before March 1 remain valid until May 31, 2022. Tickets purchased between March 1 and July 31, 2020 will remain valid for up to two years from the original ticket purchase date.

To make changes to a reservation booked through our website or Reservations department, call 1-800-367-5320 or contact them via live chat or text here.

If you purchased your ticket through a travel agent or online travel website, Hawaiian Airlines asks customers to contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.

