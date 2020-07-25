Hawaii National Guard on standby, prepares to support COVID-19 needs during Douglas Hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Douglas approaches the state, 700 Hawaii National Guardsmen are preparing to respond to the COVID-19 needs of all four counties and the state.

“The Hawaii National Guard is prepared to provide support, in response to Hurricane Douglas, to the counties as needed,” said Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr., HING Joint Task Force Commander. “While a large number of our force is dedicated to COVID-19 mitigation, we still have service members not actively supporting the COVID-19 mission. These Soldiers and Airmen could be activated on State Active Duty status.”

Hawaii National Guardsmen currently supporting the COVID-19 mitigation mission but could be diverted to assist with any of the effects of Douglas. This is only if the situation is dire, officials said.

“HING forces supporting COVID19 under FEMA funding will not be redirected to respond to events that are specifically the result of Hurricane Douglas, unless the immediate response is needed to save lives, prevent human suffering, or mitigate great property damage,” said Kaoiwi. “The HING is evaluating the number of Guardsmen available to respond under State Active Duty funding for events caused by Douglas.”

