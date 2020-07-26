HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii Island remains under a Tropical Storm Warning Sunday morning as Hurricane Douglas continues to move towards the state. The hurricane watch for the Big Island has been cancelled.
Brigette Namata has the latest update from Hawaii Island.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Shelters open overnight on Maui in response to Hurricane Douglas
- Central Pacific Hurricane Center discusses latest update on Douglas
- Hawaii Island remains under a Tropical Storm Warning Sunday morning, hurricane watch cancelled
- Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Maui County Sunday morning
- Oahu shelters to open Sunday morning in anticipation of Douglas