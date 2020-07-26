Hawaii gov. grants non-essential state workers on Oahu, Kauai administrative leave in light of Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on Sunday, July 26, that he is granting non-essential state employees on Oahu and Kauai administrative leave in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas.
State offices on Oahu and Kauai will be closed on Monday, July 27. Non-essential workers who are affected by the office closures should not report to work, according to the governor.
[List: What’s closed, canceled ahead of Hurricane Douglas]
But there is an exception for some. Employees who fall into the categories listed below are required to report to work, unless it’s determined that the employee can be excused:
- Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators
- Disaster Response Workers
- Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.
All other employees should not report to work on Monday, July 27, 2020.
