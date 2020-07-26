Hawaii gov. grants non-essential state workers on Oahu, Kauai administrative leave in light of Hurricane Douglas

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on Sunday, July 26, that he is granting non-essential state employees on Oahu and Kauai administrative leave in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas.

State offices on Oahu and Kauai will be closed on Monday, July 27. Non-essential workers who are affected by the office closures should not report to work, according to the governor.

But there is an exception for some. Employees who fall into the categories listed below are required to report to work, unless it’s determined that the employee can be excused:

  • Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators
  • Disaster Response Workers
  • Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

All other employees should not report to work on Monday, July 27, 2020.

