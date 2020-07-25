Hawaii Gas prepares for Douglas, advises customers to not turn off gas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gas is working closely with emergency management officials statewide to prepare for Hurricane Douglas.
Crews are topping-off gas supply at hospitals, first responders and other essential facilities.
Propane tank refilling stations for 20 lbs and BBQ grill cylinders are also being filled.
Gas customers are advised to not turn off their gas, as gas can provide a means of heating water and cooking food during a power outage.
Only customers who are directed by state or county emergency management officials to evacuate should turn off their gas at the meter or tank.
Customers must contact Hawaii Gas to turn on gas service after gas has been shut off.
