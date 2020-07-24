Hawai’i County to provide sand to residents ahead of possible hurricane effects

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works announced that sand will be available at locations throughout the island from Friday at noon to enable residents to make their own sandbags ahead of possible flooding due to Hurricane Douglas.

The locations are designated on the links here:

https://tc-douglas-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/

https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/TropicalCycloneDouglas

Sand will be available while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel and bags to collect the sand.

Empty jute sandbags are available at a variety of hardware and home improvement supply stores across the island, and can be filled with sand or soil. Heavy-duty trash bags can also be used to hold sand or soil.

LATEST ON WEATHER