Hawaii County prepares for Hurricane Douglas, expects to see effects Sunday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service expects to see the earliest reasonable onset of effects on Hawaii Island sometime on early Sunday morning, July 26.

Mayor Harry Kim said the session was aimed at getting staff familiar with the background regarding the storm, which was approaching the 140-degree longitude boundary into the Central Pacific.

The county asks the public to make sure that family emergency plans are in place.

The National Weather Service has not yet issued any advisories on this storm, but Civil Defense will keep the community informed through regular updates as the storm progresses.

Civil Defense will be on 24-hour duty starting Saturday, July 25, or sooner if necessary, to keep around-the-clock watch on Hurricane Douglas.

For more information, call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

