Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim discusses the latest on response on Douglas

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KHON2) – According to the 5 a.m. update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, the Hurricane Watch for Hawaii County has been canceled. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in place as Douglas approaches the islands.

The Big Island is currently outside the cone of uncertainty, but that doesn’t mean Hawaii Island residents should let their guard down.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim discusses the latest response to Douglas.

Latest stories on KHON2