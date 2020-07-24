HART and contractors prepare for Hurricane Douglas

(HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART is preparing for Hurricane Douglas.

They report they will be doing the same thing as they did during Hurricane Lane in 2018.

A few of the things they plan to do are:

·Ensure that all loose scrap material is gathered up and disposed of in the dumpsters.

Ensure that the dumpsters are emptied. If the dumpster service is unable to pull the dumpsters, they shall be securely covered with nets to prevent the debris in them from becoming windblown hazards.

Ensure that all loose forming materials are neatly stacked and banded.

Ensure that all materials, tools, sheds, gang boxes, and small equipment that can be damaged by rising water are removed from excavations and low areas prone to flooding.

Ensure that continuous berms are installed at excavations

