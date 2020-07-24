Foodland extends hours for shoppers to prepare for Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland has extended its hours to help shoppers prepare for Douglas.

All locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Foodland is also extending its grocery delivery and curbside pickup hours to 11 p.m.

There will be more staffing to help customers get what they need.

There will be limits on in-demand items like water and toilet paper to prevent hoarding.

