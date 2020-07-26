Emergency shelters across Oahu prepare with new COVID-19 policies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thirteen shelters will be opening on Oahu on Sunday. Red Cross volunteers and city workers will be working to get all of them ready.

The Red Cross said it is no longer taking volunteers for Hurricane Douglas since preparations for the emergency shelters have already begun, including getting the proper equipment set up for COVID-19.

“We want to make sure all of them have the proper materials and things they’re going to need as far as PPE and so forth, so our staff and volunteers have been coordinating that and getting that out to the shelters. Other than that, it’s getting people in the right places and ready to go,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen.

About 300 volunteers have signed up to man emergency shelters across the state.

However, on Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell had to call in city workers to staff the 13 emergency shelters.

“Those that do, have been trained to a level necessary to manage the basic functions of a shelter. With the pandemic, there’s additional challenges being placed on them,” said Caldwell.

Peters-Nguyen said all staffers have to undergo a new COVID-19 training system created by the National Red Cross.

“The Red Cross has developed a video and a manual of this layered defense approach during the COVID pandemic in terms of how to properly set up and manage and operate a evacuation shelter,” said Peters-Nguyen.

She said this includes COVID screening for all staffers when they get to work, and cleaning practices when at the shelter.

“With any of the high traffic areas in the shelter, they’ll be doing extra cleaning to make sure that you know there’s no contamination,” said Peters-Nguyen.

The Department of Health said there are about 625 people who are either isolated or in quarantine because of the state’s travel mandate or because of their association with a COVID case.

The department has reached out to them and all are sheltering in place. So, they say people shouldn’t be worried about going to a shelter.

“If there is a problem, we have alternative accommodations for those people, so [those seeking shelter] should feel good about the fact that they’re not going to be mixed in with known cases,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson.

Masks will be mandated at all Oahu shelters and cannot be taken off unless eating or drinking. For people heading to a shelter, they should be prepared for a COVID-19 check at the door.

For a list of all emergency shelters in the state, click here.

