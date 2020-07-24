Douglas slightly weakens to a category 3 hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Douglas has slightly weakened to a category 3 hurricane over night, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph, with higher gusts.

Gradual waking is expected to continue Friday through the weekend.

However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength as it approaches the eastern end of the Hawaiian Island chain late Saturday night or Sunday.

