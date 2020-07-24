Douglas enters Central Pacific as category 3 hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas has now entered the Central Pacific, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

It is forecast as a category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

Gradual weakening is expected to continue Friday through the weekend.

However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength as it approaches the eastern end of the Hawaiian Island chain late Saturday night or Sunday.

