Douglas strengthens over night, moving quickly as a category-3 hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Douglas is moving quickly west-northwestward and has strengthened overnight as a category-3 hurricane, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 120 mph, with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected Thursday before a gradual weakening starts on Friday and continues through the weekend.

Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

An increasing chance of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous surf could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday.

