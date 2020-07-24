Douglas maintains strength, expected to weaken near Hawaiian Islands on Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hurricane Douglas maintains Category 4 strength, but is expected to weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands on Friday, July 23, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. report.

Douglas nudged slightly north since the 5 p.m. report. The Hurricane Center located the center of Douglas near latitude 15.7 north, longitude 140.3 west.

