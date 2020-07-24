Douglas forecast to weaken as it approaches the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is forecast to weaken as it approaches the state.
Douglas is currently a category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.
The official track from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center shows the system weakening to a category 1 storm.
Impacts from the system and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive Saturday evening beginning on Hawai’i Island.
Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
