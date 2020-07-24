Douglas forecast to weaken as it approaches the state

Tracking Douglas
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is forecast to weaken as it approaches the state.

Douglas is currently a category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

The official track from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center shows the system weakening to a category 1 storm. 

Impacts from the system and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive Saturday evening beginning on Hawai’i Island.

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

LATEST WEATHER STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories