Douglas forecast to weaken as it approaches the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is forecast to weaken as it approaches the state.

Douglas is currently a category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.

The official track from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center shows the system weakening to a category 1 storm.

Impacts from the system and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive Saturday evening beginning on Hawai’i Island.

