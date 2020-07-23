Douglas continues moving fairly quickly toward the west-northwest, approaching Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues moving fairly quickly toward the west-northwest approaching the Hawaiian Islands, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.

Douglas is beginning to move across the typical cool SST gradient of the eastern Pacific, implying that the hurricane is probably near its peak intensity.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 125 mph, with higher gusts.

Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

An increasing chance of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous surf could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday.

Watches could be issued on Friday.

