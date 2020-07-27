Debris from storm prompts highway closure in Kaaawa

KAAAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Douglas may have only grazed Oahu, but it prompt a road closure in the Kaaawa area on Sunday, July 26.

According to Traffic Division, a road closure was prompted in both directions in the area of 51-272 Kamehameha Highway just before 4:20 p.m. This is located near Kaaawa Beach Park.

The road closed due to storm debris on the roadway.

The closure lasted hours and reopened just after 8 p.m. when crews were able to clear the debris.

Jenn Boneza has details on what conditions looked like in the area.

