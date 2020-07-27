KAAAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Douglas may have only grazed Oahu, but it prompt a road closure in the Kaaawa area on Sunday, July 26.
According to Traffic Division, a road closure was prompted in both directions in the area of 51-272 Kamehameha Highway just before 4:20 p.m. This is located near Kaaawa Beach Park.
The road closed due to storm debris on the roadway.
The closure lasted hours and reopened just after 8 p.m. when crews were able to clear the debris.
Jenn Boneza has details on what conditions looked like in the area.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Debris from storm prompts highway closure in Kaaawa
- Kolten Wong, Rico Garcia headline Hawaii performers in opening weekend of 2020 MLB season
- WATCH: Honolulu mayor hopeful about Hurricane Douglas, remains cautious in response
- Hurricane warning dropped for Maui County, residents and officials relieved
- Hawaii Emergency Management Agency adjusts response as Hurricane Douglas changes track