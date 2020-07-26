Current watches and warnings in effect for the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here are the latest updates on watches and warnings in effect for the Hawaiian Islands:
The Tropical Storm Warning for Kauai County has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. update.
A Hurricane Warning is also in effect for Oahu.
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.
