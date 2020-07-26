Current watches and warnings in effect for the Hawaiian Islands

Tracking Douglas
This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here are the latest updates on watches and warnings in effect for the Hawaiian Islands:

The Tropical Storm Warning for Kauai County has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. update.

A Hurricane Warning is also in effect for Oahu.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

