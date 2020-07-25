Close passage of Douglas may result in heavy rain

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The eye of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 14.1 north, longitude 137.3 west.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

On the forecast track, Douglas will approach the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 125 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected Friday with gradual weakening expected to begin. It will continue through the weekend.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates that the center of Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

The potentially close passage of this cyclone to the state may result in very heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The heavy rainfall should progress westward across the chain, possibly beginning as early as Saturday night.

Latest Stories on KHON2