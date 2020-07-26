INTERACTIVE MAP: Storm surge map for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City and County of Honolulu released a ‘worst-case composite’ storm surge map as Hurricane Douglas approaches.

“While this is not exact, it paints a picture of what we can expect…there is a strong possibility of coastal inundation and storm surge particularly along the east-facing shored,” the city wrote.

The map was created with the help of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The composite depicts a storm with a similar intensity, forward speed, and trajectory as Hurricane Douglas, incorporating uncertainties in the track, intensity, and size forecast. It shows the potential flooding that could happen from the storm surge.

Storm surge is water from the ocean that is pushed onshore by the force of the winds and should not be confused with surf. The city adds that the map does not show inundation from the surf and it doesn’t depict flooding caused by rain.

“The actual areas that could become flooded may differ from the areas shown on this map. This map accounts for tides, but not waves and not flooding caused by rainfall,” said the city.

This map should only be used as a general guideline for understanding where storm surge flooding could occur given the current forecast situation.

