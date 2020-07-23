WATCH: Central Pacific Hurricane Center urges preparation as Douglas makes way

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Central Pacific Hurricane Center talks about the 5 p.m. forecast for Hurricane Douglas.

John Bravender, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist, said people need to prepare before then and not wait the very last minute.

He recommends residents have their hurricane kits ready, get gas and make sure their houses are ready to withstand the storm.

Because of the strengthening winds, the National Weather Service is urging people to stay clear from the coast.

