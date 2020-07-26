Central Pacific Hurricane Center discusses latest update on Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is 145 miles east of Kahului and 235 miles east of Honolulu, maintains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.
Chevy Chevalier, Central Pacific Hurricane Forecaster, joined us with the latest update on the storm.
