Hurricane Douglas hurtling toward Hawaii with 100 mph sustained winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas is hurtling toward Hawaii and is currently 1,570 East Southeast of Hilo. With maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and higher gusts, the National Weather Service forecasts Douglas to become a major hurricane by Thursday. It will continue to strengthen over the next 24 hours and gradually weaken early Friday.

Douglas could reach Hawaii Island by Sunday morning, though residents could start feeling effects on Saturday night. Oahu could see weather deteriorate soon after–late Sunday, early Monday morning. It is forecast to lose strength by that time, weakening to a category 1 hurricane or tropical storm after entering the Central Pacific early Friday. Sunday and Monday could bring heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Douglas up to 15 miles and tropical storm-force winds exten outward up to 105 miles.

