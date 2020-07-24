BWS offers tips on water storage for hurricane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Douglas approaching the islands, now is the time to prepare. That includes having your own water supply. Why is that so important and what are some tips? Steven Norstrom with the Board of Water Supply joined Wake Up 2day with details.
