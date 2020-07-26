Big Island residents are no strangers to natural disasters

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — High surf, strong winds and flooding. Those are some of the impacts that Hawaii County officials believe Douglas could bring to the island.

At last check, Douglas was a few hundred miles away from Hilo with category 1 strength. Residents were preparing all week for the worst.

At KTA Super Stores, carts were filled with cases of water, rice and other foods to stock up on. At HPM Building Supply Store, they sold out of generators pretty quickly. A lot of people were buying slabs of plywood to protect their homes.

County officials say that they’re expecting the Kohala area to likely feel the brunt of Douglas sometime overnight.

