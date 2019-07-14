Zachary Manago’s Ride in Paradise celebrated victories for the bicycling community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bicyclists showed up in force to support the Zachary Manago’s Ride in Paradise held on July 13.

It’s a bike ride to remember 18-year-old Zachary Manago, who was killed by a hit and run driver on Kamehameha Highway near Wahiawa while riding his bicycle on December 17, 2010.

The bike ride brings awareness to safe conditions for bicyclists. It carries on the Moanalua High School grad’s vision for Hawaii’s roads to have bike lanes so more people could bike safely.

2019 was the 9th annual event. His parents — Daphne and Dennis — and his brothers and sister, Mike, Nick, Jan and Justin, and friends have supported Zach’s Ride for the last eight years which is coordinated by the Hawaii Bicycling League.

The ride started in Mokuleia and bikers rode 47 miles around Kaena Point, down the Waianae Coast and ending in Ala Puumalu Park in Salt Lake.

The final stretch of the ride went on a street that was named after Zach called the Zachary M. Manago Memorial Bikeway which is on Ala Napunani St.

This year, the Hawaii Bicycling League celebrated three victories.

On June 28, 2019 Governor Ige signed Vision Zero into law committing the state to a goal of ending traffic fatalities and taking the actions necessary to get there.

In December 2018 the Hawaii Department of Transportation reconfigured Kamehameha Hwy through Kipapa Gulch creating a safe bicycling connection in Central Oahu for the first time.

After years of work the Leeward Bikeway is finally set for construction in the coming year.