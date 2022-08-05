HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Nuuanu YMCA will be offering a variety of free medical services to the public.

Biometric testing, free dental screening, COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and antibody testing will be available to the public.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

These free services will take place on Tuesday, August 9 starting at 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dental screenings will only be available from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Services are free but the YMCA said if you have insurance to bring a digital or hard copy of your insurance card.

The public is also recommended to bring a copy of your COVID-19 vaccine card if you are getting your second shot or booster.

The Nuuanu YMCA is located at 1441 Pali Highway.

Weird rescues, long-lost artifacts, check out Weird News here

You can visit their website for more information.