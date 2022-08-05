HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Nuuanu YMCA will be offering a variety of free medical services to the public.
Biometric testing, free dental screening, COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and antibody testing will be available to the public.
These free services will take place on Tuesday, August 9 starting at 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dental screenings will only be available from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Services are free but the YMCA said if you have insurance to bring a digital or hard copy of your insurance card.
The public is also recommended to bring a copy of your COVID-19 vaccine card if you are getting your second shot or booster.
The Nuuanu YMCA is located at 1441 Pali Highway.
You can visit their website for more information.