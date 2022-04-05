HONOLULU (KHON2) — How much money would it take for you to stop smoking? According to one study, it would take $16,500 in cash for Hawaii smokers to quit.

Oklahoma Smokes offers smoking alternatives to satisfy your craving. Their cigarettes are nicotine-free and tobacco-free. They recently ran a study asking thousands of applicants how much money would it take to encourage them to quit smoking.

Their study found 17% of Hawaii smokers feel shamed or shunned by society from their habit. Hawaii also had the highest cash incentive of saying they will quit for more than $16,500 cash.

Oklahoma Smokes said there was once a time when smoking cigarettes may have been considered cool. However, times have since changed since research unveiled the harmful effects of cigarette smoking, leaving many smokers in a predicament.

They report although the negative impacts of tobacco smoke are evident, an estimated 14% of American adults continue the habit, with many tobacco users finding it difficult to quit due to its addictive nature.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking is still a leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S., resulting in the death of over 480,000 people each year.

The CDC offers steps one can take when they are ready to quit nicotine for good.

Set your quit date

Know why you are quitting

Learn how to handle your triggers and cravings

Find ways to handle nicotine withdrawal

Explore your quit smoking options

Tell your family and friends you plan to quit

For more helpful tips from the CDC on how to quit smoking, click here. To read the full report by Oklahoma Smokes, head to their website.