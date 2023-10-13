HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lions were flying in Chinatown this weekend for the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran.

Family and friends of Arthur Shak gathered to celebrate his century of service to his family and the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Whatever you face, do it the right way. There’s always a wrong way. Get away from the wrong way. Do everything right that you know how,” centenarian Arthur Shak shared some wisdom for the world.

A retired structural engineer, Kauai-born Shak is one of the few living Chinese-American World War II veterans who received the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington D.C. two years ago.

“He and his generation buckled up and served our country under difficult conditions and at times we will face similar difficult conditions so we need these patriots and brave Americans to step up when the country needs them,” said Major Gen. Robert Lee of the U.S. Army.

“He always enjoyed having his family around him and in these older years he enjoyed having his kids and grandkids around,” said his daughter Pam Jinnohara.

He has also always been an avid golfer, and said he’s not the 3-handicap he used to be, but still enjoys hitting the ball around now and then.

KHON2 wishes Arthur Shak a very happy birthday and thanks him for all he’s done the past 100 years!